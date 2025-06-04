Left Menu

Opposition Demands Special Parliamentary Session on Operation Sindoor

Opposition parties are demanding a special parliamentary session to discuss Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien criticized the government for avoiding the session. The Monsoon Session will proceed from July 21 to August 12 amid rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:38 IST
Opposition Demands Special Parliamentary Session on Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has criticized the government's hesitance in organizing a special parliamentary session on Operation Sindoor, a demand persistently made by opposition parties. The government has declared that the Monsoon Session will occur from July 21 to August 12.

According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, all major issues can be addressed in this session, declaring every session a 'special session.' O'Brien's remarks followed the government's announcement made a day after opposition parties penned a joint letter urging for a special parliamentary session.

Operation Sindoor, India's military counteraction to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, is drawing unified calls for parliamentary debate. Opposition leaders, representing 16 political factions, have communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session, pointing to severe national queries arising from the incident.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025