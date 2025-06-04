Opposition Demands Special Parliamentary Session on Operation Sindoor

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has criticized the government's hesitance in organizing a special parliamentary session on Operation Sindoor, a demand persistently made by opposition parties. The government has declared that the Monsoon Session will occur from July 21 to August 12.

According to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, all major issues can be addressed in this session, declaring every session a 'special session.' O'Brien's remarks followed the government's announcement made a day after opposition parties penned a joint letter urging for a special parliamentary session.

Operation Sindoor, India's military counteraction to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, is drawing unified calls for parliamentary debate. Opposition leaders, representing 16 political factions, have communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a special session, pointing to severe national queries arising from the incident.