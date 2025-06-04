Left Menu

Monsoon Parliament Session and Rising COVID Preparedness Concerns

The Indian government announced that the Monsoon session of Parliament will run from July 21 to August 12. Meanwhile, rising COVID cases prompt health officials to request states to ensure adequate medical preparedness. Concurrently, political tensions flare with critiques from both Congress and BJP on various fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:14 IST
Monsoon Parliament Session and Rising COVID Preparedness Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has slated the Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament from July 21 to August 12. The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions, with Congress alleging a preemptive session to avoid addressing the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, BJP counters with accusations against Rahul Gandhi regarding military matters.

In health news, the Ministry has urged states to ensure the availability of critical medical resources, including oxygen, beds, and ventilators, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This comes as a precautionary step to bolster healthcare responses across the country.

On an international front, India and Australia strengthen their strategic ties, with the latter affirming support for India's stance on terrorism. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Chenab bridge, marking a significant infrastructure achievement in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025