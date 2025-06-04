Monsoon Parliament Session and Rising COVID Preparedness Concerns

The Union government has slated the Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament from July 21 to August 12. The announcement comes amid heightened political tensions, with Congress alleging a preemptive session to avoid addressing the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, BJP counters with accusations against Rahul Gandhi regarding military matters.

In health news, the Ministry has urged states to ensure the availability of critical medical resources, including oxygen, beds, and ventilators, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. This comes as a precautionary step to bolster healthcare responses across the country.

On an international front, India and Australia strengthen their strategic ties, with the latter affirming support for India's stance on terrorism. Simultaneously, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Chenab bridge, marking a significant infrastructure achievement in Jammu and Kashmir.

