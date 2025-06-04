Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Turn: Elevating Ties Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China has welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, hoping it will boost mutual trust and stability in the region. Both nations raised their diplomatic relations from charge d'affaires to ambassadors, amid persistent challenges, including allegations of Afghan-based militant operations in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:36 IST
China's Diplomatic Turn: Elevating Ties Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic development, China on Wednesday expressed optimism about the recent elevation of ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a move aimed at fostering mutual trust between the neighboring countries. The relationship has been strained amid allegations of militant groups operating from Afghan territory, according to Islamabad.

During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed China's readiness to support the improved relations. This follows a tripartite meeting brokered by China last month, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to upgrade their diplomatic engagements from charge d'affaires to ambassadors.

This step is considered a diplomatic success for the Taliban government, which has yet to gain international recognition post its 2021 takeover. Notably, ties between Pakistan and the Taliban—aided historically by Islamabad—have been challenged by accusations of the TTP operating from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025