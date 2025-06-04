China's Diplomatic Turn: Elevating Ties Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

In a significant diplomatic development, China on Wednesday expressed optimism about the recent elevation of ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a move aimed at fostering mutual trust between the neighboring countries. The relationship has been strained amid allegations of militant groups operating from Afghan territory, according to Islamabad.

During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed China's readiness to support the improved relations. This follows a tripartite meeting brokered by China last month, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to upgrade their diplomatic engagements from charge d'affaires to ambassadors.

This step is considered a diplomatic success for the Taliban government, which has yet to gain international recognition post its 2021 takeover. Notably, ties between Pakistan and the Taliban—aided historically by Islamabad—have been challenged by accusations of the TTP operating from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)