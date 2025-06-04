China's Diplomatic Turn: Elevating Ties Between Pakistan and Afghanistan
China has welcomed the recent elevation of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, hoping it will boost mutual trust and stability in the region. Both nations raised their diplomatic relations from charge d'affaires to ambassadors, amid persistent challenges, including allegations of Afghan-based militant operations in Pakistan.
- Country:
- China
In a significant diplomatic development, China on Wednesday expressed optimism about the recent elevation of ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a move aimed at fostering mutual trust between the neighboring countries. The relationship has been strained amid allegations of militant groups operating from Afghan territory, according to Islamabad.
During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian affirmed China's readiness to support the improved relations. This follows a tripartite meeting brokered by China last month, where Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to upgrade their diplomatic engagements from charge d'affaires to ambassadors.
This step is considered a diplomatic success for the Taliban government, which has yet to gain international recognition post its 2021 takeover. Notably, ties between Pakistan and the Taliban—aided historically by Islamabad—have been challenged by accusations of the TTP operating from Afghanistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Resilience Amid Cross-Border Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Humanitarian Mission Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Omar Abdullah Advocates Twin Strategies to Revive Kashmir's Tourism Amidst Cross-Border Tensions
Protests Erupt Over Tamannah Bhatia's Ambassadorship for KSDL: A Brand Controversy
Jaishankar Leads European Ambassadors in Anti-Terror Strategy Meeting