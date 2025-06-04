Left Menu

BJP-Congress Alleged Alliance Sparks Controversy in Punjab By-Election

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of backing Congress in the Punjab by-elections. Citing a video of a BJP press conference, AAP suggests a collusion between BJP and Congress against them. The by-election is set for Ludhiana West on June 19, 2025, following MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:48 IST
BJP-Congress Alleged Alliance Sparks Controversy in Punjab By-Election
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, claiming they have publicly declared support for the Congress in the forthcoming Punjab by-elections. This accusation is based on a video shared by AAP Punjab's senior spokesperson, Neel Garg, showing a BJP press conference.

The video allegedly features a BJP leader advising voters to cast their votes for any party except the AAP in the upcoming by-elections. Garg accused the BJP and Congress of collaborating to curb AAP's rise, framing the situation as an ideological battle between entrenched interests and revolutionary politics. He labeled the political contest as between 'old collusion' and 'new honest politics,' asserting AAP as the sole catalyst for genuine change.

This political skirmish unfolds in the lead-up to the by-poll for the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency in Punjab, necessitated by the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The polls are scheduled for June 19, 2025, with vote counting to occur on June 23, 2025, highlighting the charged dynamics between major political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025