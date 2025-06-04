BJP-Congress Alleged Alliance Sparks Controversy in Punjab By-Election

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leveled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, claiming they have publicly declared support for the Congress in the forthcoming Punjab by-elections. This accusation is based on a video shared by AAP Punjab's senior spokesperson, Neel Garg, showing a BJP press conference.

The video allegedly features a BJP leader advising voters to cast their votes for any party except the AAP in the upcoming by-elections. Garg accused the BJP and Congress of collaborating to curb AAP's rise, framing the situation as an ideological battle between entrenched interests and revolutionary politics. He labeled the political contest as between 'old collusion' and 'new honest politics,' asserting AAP as the sole catalyst for genuine change.

This political skirmish unfolds in the lead-up to the by-poll for the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency in Punjab, necessitated by the passing of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The polls are scheduled for June 19, 2025, with vote counting to occur on June 23, 2025, highlighting the charged dynamics between major political parties.

