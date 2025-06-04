Political Jibes Over Operation Sindoor Ignite Controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stirred a political storm with his critique of the BJP over its Operation Sindoor initiative. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Mann questioned the BJP's motives, accusing them of using the recent military operations for political mileage.

His comments, which included a swipe invoking 'one nation, one husband,' prompted backlash, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu suggesting Mann was echoing anti-national sentiments. Mann retorted by scrutinizing the BJP's decision to publicize its military achievements, suggesting it devalues the implications of victory.

The controversy intensified when Mann's remarks were perceived as disrespect to families of terror attack victims, leading to demands for an apology. Meanwhile, apprehensions grow about using such national security operations for electoral benefits, raising ethical questions about political discourse in India.