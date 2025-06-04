Political Jibes Over Operation Sindoor Ignite Controversy
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized BJP's Operation Sindoor for using conflicts for political gain, questioning their motives. Mann was accused of speaking Pakistan's language and making controversial remarks. The situation escalates with accusations of anti-national activities and demands for apologies amid political tensions.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stirred a political storm with his critique of the BJP over its Operation Sindoor initiative. Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Mann questioned the BJP's motives, accusing them of using the recent military operations for political mileage.
His comments, which included a swipe invoking 'one nation, one husband,' prompted backlash, with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu suggesting Mann was echoing anti-national sentiments. Mann retorted by scrutinizing the BJP's decision to publicize its military achievements, suggesting it devalues the implications of victory.
The controversy intensified when Mann's remarks were perceived as disrespect to families of terror attack victims, leading to demands for an apology. Meanwhile, apprehensions grow about using such national security operations for electoral benefits, raising ethical questions about political discourse in India.
ALSO READ
Reddy Criticizes Trump's Claims: India-Pakistan Conflict and Domestic Response
SC restrains Ashok Univ prof Mahmudabad from writing any further online posts on recent India-Pakistan conflict.
Trump Claims Trade Settled India-Pakistan Conflict
Agniveers Shine in High-Stakes India-Pakistan Conflict
Varanasi Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-National Activities Linked to Pakistan