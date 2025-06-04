Left Menu

India-Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

India and Australia have deepened their strategic cooperation for peace in the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on defence collaboration. Defence leaders Rajnath Singh and Richard Marles condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The collaboration aims to enhance security and technology partnerships, marking five years since a key strategic partnership began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:51 IST
India-Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Australia have vowed to expand their strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, with a significant focus on defence collaboration. This decision came amid Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's praise for Canberra's steadfast support of New Delhi's firm response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During talks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Singh emphasized India's right to self-defence against terrorism backed by Pakistan. The meeting coincided with the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has facilitated deeper defence ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Marles discussed enhancing cooperation, particularly in defence industrial collaboration, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, and emerging technologies, reinforcing their shared vision of a stable Indo-Pacific region.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025