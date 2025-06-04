India-Australia Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

India and Australia have vowed to expand their strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, with a significant focus on defence collaboration. This decision came amid Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's praise for Canberra's steadfast support of New Delhi's firm response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

During talks with Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Singh emphasized India's right to self-defence against terrorism backed by Pakistan. The meeting coincided with the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has facilitated deeper defence ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Marles discussed enhancing cooperation, particularly in defence industrial collaboration, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, and emerging technologies, reinforcing their shared vision of a stable Indo-Pacific region.