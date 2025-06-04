Australia Strengthens Ties with India Against Terrorism

Australia has reiterated its support for India's fight against terrorism, with ties to New Delhi deemed vital for Canberra's national interests, according to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. The statement was made following discussions with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting the recent cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan as a significant diplomatic achievement.

During their meeting, India and Australia agreed to bolster their strategic cooperation to ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. Discussions also included India's right to self-defence against Pakistan-backed terrorism, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack, with Australia welcoming India's resolute response.

The meeting marked the fifth anniversary of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both nations agreed to enhance their defence-industrial collaboration, with Singh and Marles emphasizing their commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The discussions extended to new technologies and critical minerals, further solidifying the bilateral relationship.