Left Menu

Honoring Valor: President Murmu Awards Distinguished Service Medals

President Droupadi Murmu recently conferred prestigious service medals to top-ranking officers in the Indian armed forces, Coast Guard, and Border Roads Organisation at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the acclaimed were Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, and Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari for their exceptional service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:52 IST
Honoring Valor: President Murmu Awards Distinguished Service Medals
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu recognized the exceptional services of high-ranking Indian armed forces officers. Medals were awarded to personnel from the Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation as well, underlining their dedication and bravery.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth were acknowledged with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II). Their roles as commanders of the Army's Western and Southern Commands were pivotal in their recognition.

The event showcased the valor and commitment of India's military personnel, as 92 awardees were celebrated for their outstanding service, as highlighted by the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025