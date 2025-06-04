Honoring Valor: President Murmu Awards Distinguished Service Medals

In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu recognized the exceptional services of high-ranking Indian armed forces officers. Medals were awarded to personnel from the Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation as well, underlining their dedication and bravery.

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth were acknowledged with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II). Their roles as commanders of the Army's Western and Southern Commands were pivotal in their recognition.

The event showcased the valor and commitment of India's military personnel, as 92 awardees were celebrated for their outstanding service, as highlighted by the defence ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)