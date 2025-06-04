Honoring Valor: President Murmu Awards Distinguished Service Medals
President Droupadi Murmu recently conferred prestigious service medals to top-ranking officers in the Indian armed forces, Coast Guard, and Border Roads Organisation at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the acclaimed were Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, and Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari for their exceptional service.
In a grand ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu recognized the exceptional services of high-ranking Indian armed forces officers. Medals were awarded to personnel from the Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation as well, underlining their dedication and bravery.
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar and Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth were acknowledged with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II). Their roles as commanders of the Army's Western and Southern Commands were pivotal in their recognition.
The event showcased the valor and commitment of India's military personnel, as 92 awardees were celebrated for their outstanding service, as highlighted by the defence ministry.
