Trump's Push to Scrap the Debt Ceiling: A Bipartisan Move?
U.S. President Donald Trump advocates for eliminating the nation's debt ceiling, aligning with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. Trump argues that the debt limit poses economic risks and should not be controlled by political figures with potentially harmful agendas.
Trump expressed his concerns on Truth Social, emphasizing that the debt limit should be eliminated to prevent a potential economic catastrophe.
He argues that political manipulation of the debt ceiling could have devastating effects on the country's financial stability.
