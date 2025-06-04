Left Menu

Trump's Push to Scrap the Debt Ceiling: A Bipartisan Move?

U.S. President Donald Trump advocates for eliminating the nation's debt ceiling, aligning with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. Trump argues that the debt limit poses economic risks and should not be controlled by political figures with potentially harmful agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising alignment with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the complete removal of the nation's debt ceiling.

Trump expressed his concerns on Truth Social, emphasizing that the debt limit should be eliminated to prevent a potential economic catastrophe.

He argues that political manipulation of the debt ceiling could have devastating effects on the country's financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

