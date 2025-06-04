State Department Redirects Funds for Voluntary Deportations

The U.S. State Department has redirected $250 million to the Department of Homeland Security to support the voluntary repatriation of migrants lacking legal status, according to a spokesperson. This unprecedented allocation of funds, traditionally used for refugee assistance, marks a new chapter in U.S. immigration policy under President Trump.

The transferred funds are intended to cover repatriation flights and provide exit bonuses, encouraging migrants to leave the U.S. voluntarily, the spokesperson noted. Previously, such funds were utilized to protect vulnerable populations globally and aid in refugee resettlement within the U.S., explained Elizabeth Campbell, former deputy assistant secretary of state.

Critics argue that repurposing these funds for deportation diverges from their original humanitarian intent. Meredith Owen Edwards of Refugee Council USA emphasized that these resources traditionally supported urgent humanitarian crises, not deportation efforts, raising concerns over the broader implications of this policy shift.

