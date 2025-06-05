Trump's Travel Ban Resurrected: Impact on A Dozen Nations

President Donald Trump has reinstated the controversial travel ban from his first term, signing a proclamation that bars entry to the United States from twelve nations, effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The affected countries include Afghanistan, Burma, and Iran, among others, while additional restrictions will apply to visitors from Burundi and Venezuela.

The decision stems from a recent executive order requiring U.S. security departments to report on 'hostile attitudes' toward the nation. The new proclamation rekindles debate over the implications of such immigration policies, reminiscent of the 2017 'Muslim ban' controversy that led to widespread confusion and legal challenges.

While Trump defends the ban on national security grounds, critics argue it's discriminatory. The travel ban has previously sparked legal battles, culminating in a Supreme Court decision in 2018 that partially upheld the measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)