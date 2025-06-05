Left Menu

Trump Reinstates Controversial Travel Ban Amid Security Concerns

President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning travel from 12 countries due to national security concerns. Seven other countries will face partial travel restrictions. The decision has sparked controversy similar to Trump's previous travel bans, which were repealed by his successor, Joe Biden, in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:44 IST
Trump Reinstates Controversial Travel Ban Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that bans travel from 12 specific countries in response to national security concerns. These nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and others, with the restriction on entry being complete for their nationals.

Additionally, residents from seven more countries such as Burundi and Venezuela will face partial travel restrictions. The decision was first reported by CBS News. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated on X that President Trump is committed to protecting Americans from potential foreign threats.

The proclamation identifies these countries as high-risk due to inadequate screening and vetting processes. Trump's previous travel bans, focused on majority-Muslim countries, were upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018 but repealed by Joe Biden in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025