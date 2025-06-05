Trump Reinstates Controversial Travel Ban Amid Security Concerns

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that bans travel from 12 specific countries in response to national security concerns. These nations include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, and others, with the restriction on entry being complete for their nationals.

Additionally, residents from seven more countries such as Burundi and Venezuela will face partial travel restrictions. The decision was first reported by CBS News. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson stated on X that President Trump is committed to protecting Americans from potential foreign threats.

The proclamation identifies these countries as high-risk due to inadequate screening and vetting processes. Trump's previous travel bans, focused on majority-Muslim countries, were upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018 but repealed by Joe Biden in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)