Political Blame Game Erupts After Stampede Tragedy
Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has called for the resignation of Karnataka's Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, blaming them for a stadium stampede that resulted in 11 deaths. Alleging a political credit war between the leaders, Ashoka criticizes inadequate emergency preparedness and mismanagement.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Karnataka, Senior BJP leader R Ashoka has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. This call follows a tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Cricket stadium where 11 people lost their lives, and over 30 were injured.
Ashoka described the incident as 'state-sponsored murders,' attributing the chaos to an underlying power struggle between the CM and Deputy CM. He alleged that DK Shivakumar neglected his duty as the minister in-charge of Bengaluru by prioritizing a visit to the airport for photographs over on-site oversight.
He further accused the authorities of failing to implement necessary emergency systems, questioning the lack of ambulances and fire engines near the stadium, a venue known for attracting large crowds. Ashoka urged the leaders, whom he blames for 'sacrificing innocent people for their propaganda,' to resign immediately.
