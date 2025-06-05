Left Menu

BJP Unfazed by Potential Thackeray Cousins’ Alliance in Mumbai Elections

A potential political alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's MNS is unlikely to impact the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Mumbai civic elections, according to an internal survey. The BJP remains confident due to its traditional voter base and strong leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the Mumbai civic elections loom, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is undeterred by speculation of a possible alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). An internal survey indicates that such an alliance would not significantly affect the BJP's election chances.

Despite discussions between the Thackeray cousins about setting aside differences, the BJP maintains a solid position in Mumbai, bolstered by its loyal voter base and the prominent leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP's recent strong performance in state elections further solidifies its stance.

The internal survey reveals that Uddhav Thackeray's influence has waned post-Shiv Sena split in 2022, while Raj Thackeray's impact remains minimal. With strategic plans to contest 150 of the 227 seats in the Mumbai civic body elections, the BJP prepares to capitalize on its strengthened position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

