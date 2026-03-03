Left Menu

Crucial Talks: Tamil Nadu's Political Alliances in Focus as Elections Loom

Political leaders in Tamil Nadu are engaging in key discussions to resolve seat-sharing issues within the DMK-led alliance ahead of the 2026 elections. Meanwhile, AIADMK is bolstering its position and exploring alliances for the upcoming polls, setting the stage for a highly competitive political landscape.

Congress MP P Chidambaram outside his residence in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai are set for a significant meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. The meeting, to be held at Stalin's residence, aims to resolve ongoing concerns regarding the seat-sharing formula between the DMK and Congress parties.

This gathering comes amidst speculations of a rift within the alliance as they prepare for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. However, Selvaperunthagai has reassured the public, stating that negotiations are typical before elections and expressing confidence in an eventual resolution. He emphasized that the INDIA Bloc Alliance, composed of DMK and Congress, remains ideologically aligned, dismissing speculation of any talks with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Simultaneously, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has just returned to Chennai after strategic discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The focus was on strengthening the National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu. While AIADMK engages in potential new alliances, talks have not included VK Sasikala's party. These political maneuvers underscore preparations for the 2026 election battles, with the DMK-led alliance promoting its 'Dravidian Model 2.0' against the BJP-AIADMK coalition.

