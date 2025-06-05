Quotas Debate Intensifies: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Bihar Assembly Special Session

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and opposition figure in Bihar, has called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold a special session in the assembly. His demand focuses on introducing fresh legislations to enhance quotas for socially disadvantaged groups to 85 percent.

Highlighting previous setbacks, Yadav criticized the state's reluctance and emphasized the need for such laws to be protected within the Constitution's ninth schedule, citing Tamil Nadu's successful model as an example.

With state elections approaching, Yadav also accused the state BJP of opposing reservation, labeling it a result of 'RSS ideology'. He suggested forming all-party committees to draft and pass these laws promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)