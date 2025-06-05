Left Menu

Quotas Debate Intensifies: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Bihar Assembly Special Session

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has urged Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar to convene a special assembly session for legislating increased quotas for weaker sections. He criticized the state government's delay and suggested that new laws be protected under the Constitution's ninth schedule, similar to Tamil Nadu's model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:28 IST
Quotas Debate Intensifies: Tejashwi Yadav's Call for Bihar Assembly Special Session
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and opposition figure in Bihar, has called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hold a special session in the assembly. His demand focuses on introducing fresh legislations to enhance quotas for socially disadvantaged groups to 85 percent.

Highlighting previous setbacks, Yadav criticized the state's reluctance and emphasized the need for such laws to be protected within the Constitution's ninth schedule, citing Tamil Nadu's successful model as an example.

With state elections approaching, Yadav also accused the state BJP of opposing reservation, labeling it a result of 'RSS ideology'. He suggested forming all-party committees to draft and pass these laws promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025