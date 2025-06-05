Putin Offers Russian Partnership in Iran Nuclear Talks

In a move to mediate ongoing tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed utilizing Russia's strategic alliance with Iran to facilitate negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear ambitions. The Kremlin's announcement follows a direct phone conversation between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

During their dialogue, Trump stressed the urgency for Iran to make a decisive choice regarding its nuclear program, underlining a shared belief that Iran should not possess nuclear weaponry. Putin reportedly conveyed his readiness to participate in talks to expedite an agreeable solution, even as Iran maintains a deliberate pace.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined Putin's potential involvement, contingent on the evolution of dialogues with both Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains firm on uranium enrichment as a non-negotiable stance, posing challenges to ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts.