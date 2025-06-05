Political Union: Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra Tie the Knot in Germany

In a quiet ceremony away from the public eye, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has wedded advocate and former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. At the age of 50, Moitra took the step into matrimony for the second time.

Reports indicate that the wedding took place on June 3, but neither Moitra nor Misra has issued an official statement about their union. Sources close to the two politicians remain unaware of further details.

Moitra, who transitioned from investment banking to politics, currently serves as an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal. Misra, a Supreme Court senior advocate, brings his extensive political career into the marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)