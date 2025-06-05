Left Menu

Political Union: Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra Tie the Knot in Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has quietly tied the knot with advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. At 50, Moitra enters into her second marriage, having previously been married to Danish financier Lars Brorson. Misra, a senior advocate and four-term MP, joins Moitra in this union.

In a quiet ceremony away from the public eye, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has wedded advocate and former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. At the age of 50, Moitra took the step into matrimony for the second time.

Reports indicate that the wedding took place on June 3, but neither Moitra nor Misra has issued an official statement about their union. Sources close to the two politicians remain unaware of further details.

Moitra, who transitioned from investment banking to politics, currently serves as an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal. Misra, a Supreme Court senior advocate, brings his extensive political career into the marriage.

