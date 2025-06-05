Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra Tie the Knot in Germany
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra married former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany. Although both have not confirmed the event publicly, reports mention a May 30 wedding date. Moitra, recently embroiled in a bribe controversy, was expelled from Lok Sabha but won re-election in 2024.
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra have reportedly exchanged vows in Germany. Though lacking official confirmation, sources suggest the nuptials occurred on May 30.
Moitra, a seasoned politician known for her opposition to BJP, previously faced a string of controversies, including allegations of accepting bribes for parliamentary queries. Despite the scandal leading to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, she emerged victorious once again in the 2024 elections.
The union combines two well-known figures in Indian politics, each with extensive backgrounds in public service. Moitra and Misra's marriage receives felicitations across social media, as political insiders express surprise over the union.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJD Stages Protest for SEBC Reservation in Odisha
Trinamool Congress Stands with Poonch: A Promise of Solidarity
Trinamool Congress Announces Alifa Ahmed for Kaliganj By-election
Political Tensions Flare: UDF and Trinamool Congress in Kerala
Trinamool Congress Calls for Special Parliament Session on Anti-Terrorism Steps