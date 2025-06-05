Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Misra Tie the Knot in Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and ex-BJD MP Pinaki Misra have reportedly exchanged vows in Germany. Though lacking official confirmation, sources suggest the nuptials occurred on May 30.

Moitra, a seasoned politician known for her opposition to BJP, previously faced a string of controversies, including allegations of accepting bribes for parliamentary queries. Despite the scandal leading to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, she emerged victorious once again in the 2024 elections.

The union combines two well-known figures in Indian politics, each with extensive backgrounds in public service. Moitra and Misra's marriage receives felicitations across social media, as political insiders express surprise over the union.

(With inputs from agencies.)