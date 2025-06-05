US State Department Diverts Migration Funds for Voluntary Deportations

The U.S. State Department has taken an unprecedented action by reallocating $250 million to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the voluntary deportation of migrants without legal status, a spokesperson confirmed. Historically designated for aiding refugees, these funds will now provide free flights and exit bonuses to incentivize self-deportation, in line with President Donald Trump's 'America First' immigration strategy.

The funding traditionally served to protect vulnerable populations and assist refugee resettlement in the U.S. However, a recent State Department reorganization shifts focus to returning illegal aliens to their origins. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized that the reallocation strengthens U.S. foreign policy interests but did not cite specifics on the $250 million transfer to DHS.

Project Homecoming, launched by Trump, offers financial incentives for voluntary departure. With Project Homecoming underway, 64 migrants chose to self-deport through a charter flight under the new initiative. The use of MRA funds for deportation operations marks a significant departure from its original humanitarian intent, raising questions among experts about its legality and ethical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)