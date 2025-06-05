Rahul Gandhi Condemns Bihar Governance Amidst Rising Unrest

In a harsh critique of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has denounced the rising crime rate, rampant unemployment, and increasing migration as hallmarks of the current administration.

Gandhi's comments followed a video released by the Bihar Congress, showing Dr. Jitendra Yadav tied to a tree and beaten after treating a rape survivor's mother, underscoring the dire human rights situation in the state.

The opposition leader accused Bihar's ministers of insensitivity and questioned the government's commitment to women's safety and justice following the rape and murder of a Dalit girl, emphasizing the need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)