Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Bihar Governance Amidst Rising Unrest

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, citing crime, unemployment, and migration as its defining features. He urges breaking the cycle of injustice and moving towards security and dignity. Gandhi highlights a video of a doctor being beaten and a Dalit girl's tragedy in Muzaffarpur, questioning governance effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Bihar Governance Amidst Rising Unrest
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a harsh critique of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has denounced the rising crime rate, rampant unemployment, and increasing migration as hallmarks of the current administration.

Gandhi's comments followed a video released by the Bihar Congress, showing Dr. Jitendra Yadav tied to a tree and beaten after treating a rape survivor's mother, underscoring the dire human rights situation in the state.

The opposition leader accused Bihar's ministers of insensitivity and questioned the government's commitment to women's safety and justice following the rape and murder of a Dalit girl, emphasizing the need for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025