Left Menu

Edgar Lungu: A Controversial Legacy in Zambian Politics

Edgar Lungu, former President of Zambia, passed away at 68 following a turbulent political career and recent health struggles. Known for infrastructural achievements and financial mismanagement, his presidency ended after a court ruling barred his political return. Lungu's complex legacy leaves lasting impacts on Zambian politics and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:46 IST
Edgar Lungu: A Controversial Legacy in Zambian Politics

Edgar Lungu, Zambia's former president, died at the age of 68 in Pretoria, South Africa, where he was receiving medical treatment. Lungu, who served as the nation's sixth president from 2015 to 2021, is remembered for a mixed record that includes infrastructural successes and fiscal failures.

During his presidency, Lungu spearheaded an ambitious road-building initiative but also left Zambia in financial distress, culminating in a default on international debt in 2020. This financial predicament contributed significantly to his electoral defeat by Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

Lungu's attempt to return to power was thwarted by a court ruling in December 2022 that barred him from presidential candidacy. His legacy is characterized by both political reformative steps and the controversial endorsement of unruly behavior by his supporters, leaving a complicated mark on Zambian history.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025