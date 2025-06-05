Edgar Lungu: A Controversial Legacy in Zambian Politics

Edgar Lungu, Zambia's former president, died at the age of 68 in Pretoria, South Africa, where he was receiving medical treatment. Lungu, who served as the nation's sixth president from 2015 to 2021, is remembered for a mixed record that includes infrastructural successes and fiscal failures.

During his presidency, Lungu spearheaded an ambitious road-building initiative but also left Zambia in financial distress, culminating in a default on international debt in 2020. This financial predicament contributed significantly to his electoral defeat by Hakainde Hichilema in 2021.

Lungu's attempt to return to power was thwarted by a court ruling in December 2022 that barred him from presidential candidacy. His legacy is characterized by both political reformative steps and the controversial endorsement of unruly behavior by his supporters, leaving a complicated mark on Zambian history.