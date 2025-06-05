Left Menu

Congress Revamps Leadership in Madhya Pradesh with Strategic Appointments

The Congress party has announced new observers for Madhya Pradesh's district presidents after Rahul Gandhi's recent visit. Three state-level observers per district will collaborate with central observers as part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan', aimed at revitalizing the party's organizational framework in the region.

The Congress party announced the appointment of new observers for district president positions in Madhya Pradesh, following Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state.

Each district will have three state-level observers working with central observers to recommend suitable candidates for the appointments. This move is part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,' a campaign designed to invigorate the party's organizational structure.

Key figures announced as observers include former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, and senior leader Ajay Singh 'Rahul'. The initiative, launched on June 3 in Bhopal, seeks to prepare the party for upcoming political challenges.

