Political Power Couple: Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Mishra Tie the Knot

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra confirmed her marriage to former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra. The private ceremony reportedly took place in Germany amid widespread media speculation. The wedding has garnered warm wishes from political circles and the public alike. Both are seasoned politicians with significant parliamentary experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising yet heartwarming development, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has officially confirmed her marriage to former Biju Janata Dal parliamentarian Pinaki Mishra. Their private wedding ceremony reportedly took place in Germany, although the details remain unverified by independent sources.

The couple, both seasoned politicians, announced their union over social media, sparking an overflow of congratulations from colleagues and supporters. Moitra, a prominent figure in Indian politics and a former investment banker, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

Despite previous controversies, including allegations of bribery, Moitra has continued to make her mark in politics, now entering her third term as MP. Her new husband, Pinaki Mishra, brings a wealth of experience as a senior advocate and former MP from Puri, Odisha. The union of these two political stalwarts has captivated political circles and the general public alike.

