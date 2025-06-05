Left Menu

Simla Agreement: A Historic Pact Under Threat

Pakistan's foreign ministry has not decided to abandon bilateral agreements with India, despite Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's dismissal of the Simla Agreement as obsolete. Asif criticized India's unilateral actions and revoked Article 370, but officials confirmed no formal moves to dissolve accords have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani foreign ministry has clarified that no decisions have been made to annul bilateral agreements with India, despite recent statements from Defence Minister Khawaja Asif deeming the Simla Agreement irrelevan. This follows rising tensions after recent terror attacks and India's retaliatory measures.

A senior official informed the Express Tribune that, although India's actions have spurred internal discussions in Pakistan, no conclusive steps have been initiated to cancel any existing accords, which still stand, including the Simla Agreement signed post-1971 war.

Minister Asif's comments questioning the validity of multilateral agreements, such as the Indus Waters Treaty, reflect the strained relations post-India's Article 370 revocation. Yet, the broader security dialogue remains open, with both sides recently agreeing to halt military actions to avoid further escalation.

