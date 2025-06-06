Congress Urges Swift Statehood Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress urgently called for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory on Thursday, one day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the first Vande Bharat train in the region.

Additionally, the Congress party demanded a special package for victims affected by Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor last month. Raman Bhalla, Pradesh Congress Committee working president, urged the prime minister to clarify the timeline for restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhalla also raised concerns about the government's unequal treatment of Jammu and Kashmir compared to Ladakh, questioned security lapses in recent attacks, and demanded immediate measures for border residents' safety. He asked Modi to address inflammatory comments by certain BJP MLAs and advocated for the extension of a new railway line to Poonch, Kathua, and Bhaderwah-Kishtwar.

