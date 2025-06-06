Trump vs Musk: A Billionaire Clash Over Government Contracts
A public feud has erupted between former President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk, with Trump threatening to cut Musk's government contracts as their relationship sours. The dispute escalated following Trump's expression of disappointment in Musk. Trump suggested terminating governmental subsidies for Musk.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant public clash, former President Donald Trump has openly threatened to sever Elon Musk's lucrative government contracts. This marks an escalation in their feud, stemming from Trump's disappointment with the tech mogul.
The tension unfolded as Trump aired his grievances on social media, declaring his breakup with his erstwhile supporter a lamentable development. Musk, known for his social media presence, responded publicly, further fueling the dispute.
Trump intensified the confrontation by suggesting that cutting off Elon Musk's government subsidies and contracts would save substantial amounts of money in the U.S. budget. He also noted his surprise that the Biden administration had not already taken such steps.
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's Strategic Pentagon Engagement: Opportunities and Challenges
Global Push Intensifies for Ratification of WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement
Vice President Advocates Direct Farmer Subsidies at Agri-Industry Conclave
Subsidies for the Rich, Taxes for the Poor: Pakistan’s Fiscal System Under Fire
Elon Musk's Mars Mission Set to Propel Post-Starship Launch