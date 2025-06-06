Trump vs Musk: A Billionaire Clash Over Government Contracts

In a significant public clash, former President Donald Trump has openly threatened to sever Elon Musk's lucrative government contracts. This marks an escalation in their feud, stemming from Trump's disappointment with the tech mogul.

The tension unfolded as Trump aired his grievances on social media, declaring his breakup with his erstwhile supporter a lamentable development. Musk, known for his social media presence, responded publicly, further fueling the dispute.

Trump intensified the confrontation by suggesting that cutting off Elon Musk's government subsidies and contracts would save substantial amounts of money in the U.S. budget. He also noted his surprise that the Biden administration had not already taken such steps.