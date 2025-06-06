Left Menu

Andronico Rodriguez Clears Path for Presidential Bid

Andronico Rodriguez, the Bolivian Senate leader, has been confirmed eligible to run in the upcoming presidential elections, as per a constitutional court decision. Despite backing from President Luis Arce, Rodriguez faced challenges registering his party. Meanwhile, former President Evo Morales remains ineligible to run, urging supporters to protest.

06-06-2025
In a significant development, Bolivian Senate leader Andronico Rodriguez has been confirmed eligible to contest in the nation's presidential elections scheduled for later this year. The constitutional court's decision on Thursday cleared the way for his candidacy.

Rodriguez, who represents the leftist political spectrum and enjoys the support of current President Luis Arce, had struggled to get his party registered for the election. This decision marks a pivotal moment in his political journey.

Meanwhile, former President Evo Morales remains constitutionally unable to enter the presidential race. He has called upon his supporters to protest against his exclusion, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in Bolivia.

