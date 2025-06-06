Renewed Tensions: Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah Drone Sites
The Israeli military targeted Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs identified for drone production. The strikes marked the first occurrence in over a month and come on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday, following a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah last November.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant escalation, the Israeli military launched airstrikes against several sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting underground facilities purportedly used by Hezbollah for drone production.
The attacks, which took place on the eve of the Eid al-Adha holiday, struck eight buildings across four locations. This military maneuver represents the first action of its kind in more than a month.
The operation arrives in the wake of a US-brokered ceasefire agreement that halted the latest conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in November, making this a pivotal moment as tensions resurface.
