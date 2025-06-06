Trump and Musk's Digital Duel: An Unexpected Fallout
The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has unraveled, marked by a series of public exchanges on their social media platforms. Trump criticized Musk's companies, impacting Tesla's stock, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached. The fallout may impact future elections and Musk's political involvement.
In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk have taken their grievances to their social media platforms, resulting in a public fallout. Their relationship, once marked by mutual respect and political alignment, now appears strained as Trump threatens government contracts and Musk advocates impeachment.
On Thursday, Trump criticized Musk's companies in the Oval Office, suggesting that cutting government contracts with them could save billions. This statement led to a steep decline in Tesla's market value. As the stock prices dropped, Musk supported a post advocating for Trump's impeachment, intensifying the discord between the duo.
Despite the animosity, there are hints of possible reconciliation, with Musk publicly acknowledging a call for peace from a prominent investor. However, the ongoing feud poses a potential challenge for the Republican Party, especially with Musk's financial influence in future elections now in question.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kraken to Tokenize Tech Giants: Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia Go Digital
SA Resubmits Revised Trade Proposal to US: Seeks LNG, AGOA Renewal & Tesla Investment
Tesla Loses Ground in Europe Amidst EV Surge
Tesla's European Sales Nosedive Amid Controversy and Competition
Tesla Faces Slump in European Market as EV Sales Rise