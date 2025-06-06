Left Menu

Trump and Musk's Digital Duel: An Unexpected Fallout

The alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has unraveled, marked by a series of public exchanges on their social media platforms. Trump criticized Musk's companies, impacting Tesla's stock, while Musk suggested Trump should be impeached. The fallout may impact future elections and Musk's political involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST
Trump and Musk's Digital Duel: An Unexpected Fallout
Trump

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk have taken their grievances to their social media platforms, resulting in a public fallout. Their relationship, once marked by mutual respect and political alignment, now appears strained as Trump threatens government contracts and Musk advocates impeachment.

On Thursday, Trump criticized Musk's companies in the Oval Office, suggesting that cutting government contracts with them could save billions. This statement led to a steep decline in Tesla's market value. As the stock prices dropped, Musk supported a post advocating for Trump's impeachment, intensifying the discord between the duo.

Despite the animosity, there are hints of possible reconciliation, with Musk publicly acknowledging a call for peace from a prominent investor. However, the ongoing feud poses a potential challenge for the Republican Party, especially with Musk's financial influence in future elections now in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025