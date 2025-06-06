Trump and Musk's Digital Duel: An Unexpected Fallout

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump and business magnate Elon Musk have taken their grievances to their social media platforms, resulting in a public fallout. Their relationship, once marked by mutual respect and political alignment, now appears strained as Trump threatens government contracts and Musk advocates impeachment.

On Thursday, Trump criticized Musk's companies in the Oval Office, suggesting that cutting government contracts with them could save billions. This statement led to a steep decline in Tesla's market value. As the stock prices dropped, Musk supported a post advocating for Trump's impeachment, intensifying the discord between the duo.

Despite the animosity, there are hints of possible reconciliation, with Musk publicly acknowledging a call for peace from a prominent investor. However, the ongoing feud poses a potential challenge for the Republican Party, especially with Musk's financial influence in future elections now in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)