Rahul Gandhi's Day in Bihar: Connecting with Heritage and Communities

Rahul Gandhi will visit Bihar for a day to engage with women's groups, visit the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial, and attend the ‘Samvidhan Sammelan’ ahead of state elections. The visit will involve stops in Gayaji, Gehlaur, Nalanda, and Bodh Gaya before returning to Delhi, emphasizing political and historical ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 09:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spend a day in the state, engaging with local communities and honoring its cultural heritage.

Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Gayaji at 10.30 am and will interact with women's groups before heading to the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial in Gehlaur. Known as the 'mountain man', Manjhi famously carved a path through hills over 20 years.

In Nalanda, Gandhi will address the 'Samvidhan Sammelan' at the Rajgir International Convention Centre. His itinerary concludes with a visit to the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple in Bodh Gaya, anchoring his trip in both political dialogue and historical reverence.

