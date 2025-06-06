Rahul Gandhi's Day in Bihar: Connecting with Heritage and Communities

In a strategic move ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will spend a day in the state, engaging with local communities and honoring its cultural heritage.

Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Gayaji at 10.30 am and will interact with women's groups before heading to the Dashrath Manjhi Memorial in Gehlaur. Known as the 'mountain man', Manjhi famously carved a path through hills over 20 years.

In Nalanda, Gandhi will address the 'Samvidhan Sammelan' at the Rajgir International Convention Centre. His itinerary concludes with a visit to the Mahabodhi Mahavihara Temple in Bodh Gaya, anchoring his trip in both political dialogue and historical reverence.