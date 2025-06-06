Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Ventures Into Politics and Cinema with New Rajya Sabha Seat and Film Release

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam President, files Rajya Sabha nomination with DMK support in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, his film 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam, premieres to fanfare. The DMK promises Haasan's party a Rajya Sabha seat for its support in the state elections, marking a significant crossover in Haasan's career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:58 IST
Kamal Haasan Ventures Into Politics and Cinema with New Rajya Sabha Seat and Film Release
akkal Needhi Maiam President and Actor Kamal Haasan with Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Haasan, a prominent actor and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), officially entered the political arena by filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha at the Tamil Nadu secretariat.

Accompanied by key political figures including DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Haasan's candidature is bolstered by the DMK's strategic allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat to his party.

On the entertainment front, Haasan's latest film, 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam, premiered with fanfare. The jubilant launch and glowing support for the film highlight Haasan's dual impact in both politics and the movie industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025