Kamal Haasan Ventures Into Politics and Cinema with New Rajya Sabha Seat and Film Release
Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam President, files Rajya Sabha nomination with DMK support in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, his film 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam, premieres to fanfare. The DMK promises Haasan's party a Rajya Sabha seat for its support in the state elections, marking a significant crossover in Haasan's career.
Kamal Haasan, a prominent actor and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), officially entered the political arena by filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha at the Tamil Nadu secretariat.
Accompanied by key political figures including DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Haasan's candidature is bolstered by the DMK's strategic allocation of a Rajya Sabha seat to his party.
On the entertainment front, Haasan's latest film, 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam, premiered with fanfare. The jubilant launch and glowing support for the film highlight Haasan's dual impact in both politics and the movie industry.
