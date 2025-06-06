Political Tensions: Trump and Musk at Odds After Public Feuds

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the White House has arranged a critical call between former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk, following a highly publicized feud. The clash spilled over into social media and resulted in substantial financial repercussions for Musk's Tesla.

The discord highlights growing political divisions and poses potential challenges for upcoming elections. Analysts suggest this rift may weaken the Republican Party's cohesion, jeopardizing legislative priorities and campaign dynamics, particularly as Musk warns of cutting political donations.

Both Trump and Musk have showcased their influence as political heavyweights. Despite the reported call, it's uncertain whether their relationship will mend, or if the political fallout will continue to reverberate through financial markets and party lines.