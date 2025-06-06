Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Law and Order, Questions Silence Over Trump’s Peace Claims

Rahul Gandhi, a leading figure in the Congress party, launched a scathing critique of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, labeling the state as the 'crime capital of India'. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Nalanda's Rajgir, he highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation.

Gandhi further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence regarding US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of facilitating peace between India and Pakistan during a military standoff. He raised concerns about the government's ability to conduct an unbiased caste census, citing a lack of representation among those compiling it.

Promising future governmental changes, Gandhi vowed to abolish the 50% reservation cap, starting in Bihar, to safeguard the Constitution and benefit the nation as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)