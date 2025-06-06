Left Menu

Digital Dissent: Gujarat Congress Leader Arrested over Social Media Posts

Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni was arrested for allegedly posting misleading content about 'Operation Sindoor'. The posts, deemed morale-breaking for defense personnel, led to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The opposition condemned the arrest, asserting Soni's intent was to prioritize soldiers' recognition over government publicity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:19 IST
Gujarat Congress general secretary Rajesh Soni faced arrest on Friday, charged with uploading allegedly misleading content regarding 'Operation Sindoor' on social media, state police confirmed.

The arrest followed an FIR on Thursday and swift action by the Cyber Crime Cell of the CID against Soni, who reportedly posted controversial comments on military operations targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK, Superintendent of Police Bharatsinh Tank reported.

Soni's posts allegedly compromised defense morale and India's sovereignty, according to Tank. His arrest triggered denunciation from the opposition, who argue that the posts only sought to emphasize due recognition for soldiers over governmental publicity strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

