Kamal Haasan Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha

In a strategic political move, Makkal Needhi Maiam President and celebrated actor Kamal Haasan officially filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 19. The submission took place in Tamil Nadu.

The nomination process was carried out in the dignified presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with party leaders of Makkal Needhi Maiam. Haasan's entry into the political fray marks a significant development in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

The event unfolded at the Secretariat, highlighting Haasan's persistent efforts in expanding his political career, further consolidating his influential status both in the entertainment and political sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)