Trump and Musk: A Feud Between Power and Wealth

A feud has erupted between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, former allies, over disagreements on Trump's tax-cut bill. The dispute, primarily fought through social media, threatens to impact the bill's passage and Musk's business ventures while influencing future political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The once-strong alliance between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is now a public feud, with tensions stemming from a disagreement over Trump's tax-cut bill. A White House official confirmed that communication between the two is not currently planned amid the escalating hostilities.

Their disagreement, which became prominent through social media exchanges, follows Musk's vocal criticism of the tax bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination.' The bill, criticized for potentially increasing national debt, is a critical priority for Trump and awaits further revisions in the Senate.

The rift has already impacted the market, with Tesla shares fluctuating significantly. Both leaders have exchanged threats, including the potential termination of government contracts and business adjustments, though there are signs of possible reconciliation as tensions cool slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

