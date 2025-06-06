Trump and Musk: A Feud Between Power and Wealth

The once-strong alliance between U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is now a public feud, with tensions stemming from a disagreement over Trump's tax-cut bill. A White House official confirmed that communication between the two is not currently planned amid the escalating hostilities.

Their disagreement, which became prominent through social media exchanges, follows Musk's vocal criticism of the tax bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination.' The bill, criticized for potentially increasing national debt, is a critical priority for Trump and awaits further revisions in the Senate.

The rift has already impacted the market, with Tesla shares fluctuating significantly. Both leaders have exchanged threats, including the potential termination of government contracts and business adjustments, though there are signs of possible reconciliation as tensions cool slightly.

(With inputs from agencies.)