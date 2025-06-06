AAP Criticizes BJP for Extravagant 'Maya Mahal' for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has publicly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegations of hypocrisy concerning the luxurious accommodations being prepared for Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. This comes after revelations about an extravagant new residence for the CM, sparking controversy and allegations of double standards.

Anil Jha, AAP MLA from Kirari, highlighted the incongruity between BJP's past statements championing simple living and the current construction of a lavish 'Maya Mahal.' Jha claimed that the planned residence includes two bungalows with a total of 30 rooms, enhanced by substantial renovations.

This situation revives a trend of extravagant lifestyles in BJP-led states, as noted by Jha. He referenced similar opulent accommodations for CMs in Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh. This discussion reignites debates on expenditure in political residences, particularly from a party that criticized previous leaders for similar excesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)