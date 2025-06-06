Modi's Historic Rally in Bihar: Development on the Horizon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Siwan in Bihar to address a rally on June 20. This will be his third visit to the state since April. The rally promises significant announcements for Bihar's development and spectrum of welfare schemes, reinforcing his commitment to the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Siwan, Bihar on June 20, to address a highly anticipated rally, according to state BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal.
This trip marks Modi's third sojourn to Bihar since April, following his May visit to Patna and Bikramganj after India's Operation Sindoor. The rally, accompanied by key state ministers, aims to announce development initiatives.
BJP leadership, spearheaded by Jaiswal, emphasized Modi's role in fostering progress in Bihar through infrastructure growth and welfare projects. The event is predicted to be a landmark meeting, showcasing Modi's transformative vision and leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
