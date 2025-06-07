AP Faces Setback in White House Access Battle

President Donald Trump has secured a temporary victory in his legal battle to restrict the Associated Press's access to White House events. A D.C. Circuit Court decision halted a previous order allowing AP journalists inside presidential spaces during the ongoing litigation.

Judges Neomi Rao and Gregory Katsas, both appointed by Trump, argued the injunction interferes with the President's control over private workspaces, indicating the administration could succeed in its legal challenge against AP. Contrarily, Judge Cornelia Pillard criticized the decision, stressing the importance of a free press.

The conflict arose after AP continued referring to the Gulf of Mexico instead of Trump's preferred Gulf of America. Trump's team defended the restrictive access, citing the President's discretion. Criticism from multiple wire services underscores concerns over diminishing journalistic access and press freedom.

