India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism Amid UK Talks

India is firm on its zero tolerance policy against terrorism, as stated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during talks with UK Minister David Lammy. Jaishankar expressed India's refusal to equate perpetrators with victims and highlighted the India-UK free trade deal. Lammy's visit reviewed strategic partnership aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:45 IST
India has made clear its unwavering stance on terrorism, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting a zero tolerance policy in discussions with his British counterpart David Lammy. Jaishankar emphasized that India will not allow individuals who commit acts of terrorism to be considered equivalent to their victims.

These statements arise in the context of international unease following recent clashes between India and Pakistan. Lammy's visit to New Delhi is aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between the UK and India, which includes cooperation on security and counter-terrorism efforts.

The talks also addressed the landmark India-UK free trade agreement, which Jaishankar described as a significant achievement. Additionally, the issue of Pakistan's cross-border terrorism was raised by the Indian delegation, emphasizing the need for international support in India's fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

