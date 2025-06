G7 Summit Invitation Sparks Canada-India Diplomatic Discourse

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stirred political waters by inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the upcoming G7 summit, a move criticized by some Canadian political factions. This invitation comes amid allegations of India's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Carney defended his decision, emphasizing India's pivotal position in global supply chains and asserting the need for India's participation in crucial discussions at the summit. The G7 meeting, set to take place in Alberta from June 15-17, will address energy security, digital futures, and more.

India and Canada aim to mend strained ties post-Trudeau, with renewed efforts for law enforcement dialogue and diplomatic appointments. Despite opposition from Canada's NDP party, hopes remain for a relationship reset under Carney's leadership.