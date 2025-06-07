Devastating Drone Assault Escalates Ukraine Conflict with Russia

In a recent development, a massive Russian drone-and-missile attack ravaged Kharkiv, killing at least three people and injuring 21, officials reported. The Saturday assault on Ukraine's eastern city included lethal aerial glide bombs.

This latest flare-up in the relentless conflict, which began in February 2022, has dealt another blow to the fragile peace process. Increasing intensity of attacks and political discord are overshadowing diplomatic efforts, as both nations accuse each other of derailing prisoner swap plans.

With more regions of Ukraine hit by strikes, including Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, tensions remain high. Additionally, Russia's defense ministry confirmed nighttime strikes on Ukrainian military facilities, further complicating peace negotiations.