Left Menu

China's Vice Premier Heads to UK for Key Economic Talks

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is set to visit the UK from June 8 to June 13 to lead China's side in the China-U.S. economic and trade talks. This initiative marks the first meeting of the consultation mechanism with the U.S., involving senior U.S. officials representing Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:55 IST
China's Vice Premier Heads to UK for Key Economic Talks
He Lifeng
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit the United Kingdom from June 8 to June 13, according to China's foreign ministry.

During his visit, the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism will take place, as confirmed by the ministry.

He Lifeng previously led China's team in earlier talks, signaling a continuity in negotiation efforts. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced that senior U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, will represent Washington in the discussions.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025