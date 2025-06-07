China's Vice Premier Heads to UK for Key Economic Talks
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is set to visit the UK from June 8 to June 13 to lead China's side in the China-U.S. economic and trade talks. This initiative marks the first meeting of the consultation mechanism with the U.S., involving senior U.S. officials representing Washington.
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit the United Kingdom from June 8 to June 13, according to China's foreign ministry.
During his visit, the first meeting of the China-U.S. economic and trade consultation mechanism will take place, as confirmed by the ministry.
He Lifeng previously led China's team in earlier talks, signaling a continuity in negotiation efforts. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced that senior U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, will represent Washington in the discussions.
