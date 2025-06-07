Political Tensions Rise as BJP Calls for Campaign Ban on AAP Leaders

In an escalating political battle, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has called on the Election Commission (ECI) to immediately prohibit AAP leaders accused of criminal charges from campaigning in the upcoming Ludhiana West by-election.

Chugh's call comes as controversy swirls around AAP figures Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, who are embroiled in the Delhi excise policy case yet continue to campaign for the bypoll, scheduled for June 19. Chugh accused the AAP supremo of seeking a backdoor entry into the Rajya Sabha from Punjab through "dubious political games," which he insists are an insult to the state's populace.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed Chugh's sentiments, alleging the AAP leadership exploited Punjab's resources, implementing policies that prompted corruption in Delhi. He claimed that under AAP's influence, Punjab's debt has significantly increased, stressing the importance of backing the BJP's vision for the region.