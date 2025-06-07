Sachin Pilot Invites Ashok Gehlot to Father’s Memorial Program

Sachin Pilot, Congress national general secretary, reached out to former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, inviting him to a ceremony marking the 25th death anniversary of his father, Rajesh Pilot. The meeting, held on Saturday, signals a potential step towards reconciliation following past political tensions.

Gehlot took to social media platform X to share a video of their meeting, reminiscing about his long-standing association with the late Rajesh Pilot. Both leaders first entered the Lok Sabha together in 1980 and remained close until the senior Pilot's untimely death in 2000.

The event is set to take place in Dausa, Rajesh Pilot's parliamentary constituency. This recent interaction between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot marks their first in years, hinting at a possible easing of strained relations caused by the 2020 political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)