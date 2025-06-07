Left Menu

Telangana's Cabinet Expansion Speculation Intensifies

The Telangana cabinet is poised for expansion, with sources indicating possible changes within days. Discussions center on adding three to four members, reflecting caste considerations. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud are involved in talks with party leadership. The current council features 12 of 18 possible ministers.

Speculation surrounding the expansion of Telangana's cabinet has reached new heights, with sources from the ruling Congress hinting at imminent changes within the next couple of days. Though confirmation is pending, insiders suggest that three or four new members could be inducted.

Amidst this backdrop, a group of Congress MLAs from the Madiga community met with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking representation in the council of ministers. Recent discussions between Reddy, state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and AICC leadership have centered on new ministerial inductions and state Congress appointments.

This potential cabinet reshuffle marks the first since Reddy's administration began in December 2023. The council currently holds 12 of the 18 ministerial slots, leaving room for six more appointments. Balancing caste equations reportedly plays a significant role in the selection process.

