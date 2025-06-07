Left Menu

Gdansk Pride March: A Stand for LGBTQ+ Rights Amid Political Shifts

Thousands participated in a Pride march in Gdansk, showing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community following Karol Nawrocki's election as president. Concerns rise with his conservative platform, supported by PiS, opposing LGBTQ+ rights and civil partnerships. The future of a proposed civil partnerships law remains uncertain under Nawrocki's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 22:51 IST
Thousands marched in Gdansk, expressing solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, amidst rising concerns following the presidential victory of nationalist candidate Karol Nawrocki.

Waving rainbow flags, participants advocated for equal rights. The election of Nawrocki, backed by the conservative PiS, signals potential challenges to LGBTQ+ rights in Poland.

Nawrocki, aligning with PiS's traditional values, opposes civil partnerships and adoption by same-sex couples, casting uncertainty over new pro-equality legislation introduced by a pro-European coalition.

