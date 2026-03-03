Poland's Nuclear Ambition: Building Independent Deterrence

In a bid to assert its autonomy in nuclear deterrence, Poland is advancing talks with France and key European allies, Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared on Tuesday. As Europe seeks to bolster its independent capabilities apart from the United States, Poland is ramping up investments in nuclear power.

On Monday, Tusk initiated discussions with France and Europe's closest allies about a sophisticated nuclear deterrence strategy. "We are committed to significant investments in future nuclear power plants. Poland's role in nuclear security, particularly in a military context, is set to become active," he stated.

The Prime Minister announced that Poland will coordinate with allies to enhance its capabilities in preparation for autonomous actions. Poland's discussions for an advanced deterrent system will further be deliberated at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Paris in March, which will also involve President Macron of France.