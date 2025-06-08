Left Menu

Telangana Cabinet Expansion: Social Justice in Focus

Three Congress MLAs, G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari, are set to join the Telangana cabinet under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The swearing-in marks the first expansion since December 2023, focusing on social justice with representatives from SC and backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 11:59 IST
In a significant political development, three Congress MLAs in Telangana are preparing to join the state cabinet led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari will take their oaths in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Reddy congratulated his new ministers and acknowledged the appointment of Ramchander Naik as the Deputy Speaker. This cabinet expansion comes after consultations with the AICC in Delhi, marking the first since the Revanth Reddy government took office.

Reflecting a commitment to social justice, the new cabinet members hail from various marginalized communities. This expansion raises the total number of ministers to 12, with six positions still unfilled, allowing room for further appointments in the future.

